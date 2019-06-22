What! Gokuldham member to leave the society in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).



We recently reported about the water scarcity in Gokuldham Society. We also mentioned that the society members are helpless when they see the long queue of people waiting for their chance to fill buckets from the water tanker.



In the upcoming episode, the society members call for an urgent meeting to find a solution. They later visit the site where the water pipeline work is taking place. The authorised person tells them that the water supply will be restored the next morning.



However, the next day also, there is no water, and everyone is worried. Left with no option, they all decide to leave the society. Some plan to go to a hotel, while others think of staying with relatives.



Will they actually leave the society?