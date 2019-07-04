What has changed for Shivani Badoni post the leap on SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle has left its viewers intrigued with the 3-year leap, as Funty (Shivani Badoni) has lost her memory. While Funty has forgotten that Guddu is actually her husband and is grappling with the changes that have come along with this, there are a lot of things that have changed for Shivani Badoni, as an actor too, on the show.

Talking about this change in the show, Shivani revealed how she resonates to the current version of Funty than the previous one. “I had to work a lot to portray Funty previously as I, personally, am exactly opposite of how she was- shy, scared and extremely tolerant. However, I am more comfortable currently playing this new version of Funty as she is exactly like me- outspoken, bubbly, the one who speaks her mind out loud. Nevertheless, I am really happy that I have had the opportunity to portray such different versions and layers to the same character, in the same show and I hope the viewers appreciate it too”, said Shivani.

One major change that has occurred for Funty is her equation with her co-stars on screen. While she fell in love with Guddu instantly before her memory loss, the love has now reduced and she feels no affection towards him anymore. Although her relationships are affected on screen due to the leap, Shivani claims to have a family-like bond with everyone on the set in real. Expressing her love for her co-stars, Shivani said, “I feel grateful to have got a chance to work with such amazing co-stars who have now become like my second family. I share a very special bond with Paras (Guddu) as we end up pulling each other’s leg on the set. I have found myself a sister in Mohita (Sonu Bhabhi) and we usually sit, talk and laugh together, in between shots along with Vaibhav (Bhaaisaab) who never leaves a chance to make it an enjoyable moment. The entire team is so closely bonded that we often go out to party or watch movies and spend some great timetogether.”