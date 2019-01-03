News

What? Have Manish Naggdev and Srishty Rode broken up?

03 Jan 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 12, has constantly been supported by her boyfriend Manish Naggdev. As per media reports, Manish and Srishty met each other through a common friend of theirs and instantly felt a connection. It had been speculated that the lovebirds would even tie the knot last year.

For the uninitiated, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann fame Manish was earlier dating actress Muskan Arora.

However, we recently heard is that all is not well between the couple. Manish has unfollowed Srishty on Instagram.

Even during New Year’s Eve, they were not seen together.

