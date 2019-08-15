What if Muslim and Christian families were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

MUMBAI: 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.' - Lao Tzu



Producer Asit Kumarr Modi took that one step 11 years ago on 28th July 2008. He launched his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV with confidence that this unique genre will be successful. And after more than a decade, the show continues to climb the ladder of success even today.



It is a complete family entertainer.



The show narrates how the residents of Gokuldham Society help each other in situations and how they face challenges with unity. Along with a strong dose of comedy, the show focuses on social issues too. The residents of the society range from Sikh and South Indian to Gujarati. However, there is no Muslim or Christian family (barring Abdul, who owns a general store therein).



Well, what a show it would have been if there were more religions in it.



Some feel that in terms of comedy, it would be a visual delight watching Jethalal addressing his Christian or Muslim friend.



However, others have a different opinion. They are content with how the makers have devised the show and believe that adding more characters would only take the entertainment quotient down.



Here are a few views!



'It would have been a master piece! The show could also go on to project unity between religions apart from comedy.' – Rohit Verma, Diamond Trader.



'The more the merrier! While all the characters are given importance, it would be nice to watch how another culture fits in to the Gokuldham society.' – Ekta Mehta, Businesswoman.



'Too many cooks spoil the broth. I believe that there are a set number of characters and that works wonderfully for the show. Each character is given importance, and that would not be the case if there are more characters.'– Akshay Patel, Student.



What’s your take on the topic?