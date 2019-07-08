'THIS' is what Jennifer Winget did before shooting for her next, Code M!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget stole everybody’s hearts with her stint in Sony TV’s Beyhadh. Not only was the regular television audience glued to the television screens but she also managed to grab the attention of young men who do not watch television usually.

She has a massive fan following of about 7.7 million on Instagram because of her looks and talent.

She is a huge fitness enthusiast as well. She knows what it takes to keep herself in shape and works hard to maintain herself.

The actress later shot for Bepannah, which also did fairly well. She is now geared up for the shoot of Code M on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform, ALTBalaji. Jennifer is in Jodhpur, and before she started shooting, she was given a day to explore the eternal beauty of the city.

She posted pictures in a monochrome outfit and looked uber stylish as she toured a particular tourist destination, which looked like a palace.

