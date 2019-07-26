What? Karan to KIDNAP Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has been ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens.



The makers are all set to up the drama quotient by making Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) marry in the upcoming episodes.



We recently reported about Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Prithvi engaging in a war of words. Prithvi teases and instigates Karan. He tries to make him jealous by saying that his first night with Preeta as his wife is coming up. This makes Karan lose his cool. He slaps him hard.



In the forthcoming episodes, Karan kidnaps Preeta in order to save her from getting married to Prithvi.



Will this lead to Karan marrying Preeta?



Well, a lot of dram is in store for Kundali Bhagya viewers!