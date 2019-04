MUMBAI: Karan Tacker is one of the most popular faces of television. The actor has been away from the television serials but has hosted a lot of shows. He was last seen on dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8.



Every actor is into fitness these days. They work out by going to the gym, practising yoga, or indulging in martial arts like boxing.



Karan prefers working out in the gym. He also takes boxing training. The actor recently shared a video where you can see him working out by boxing with his trainer.



He shared the post and said that he shares a lot of fitness video because he is a very restless person and treats his fitness regime as his second breakfast.



Check the post here.