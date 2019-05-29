News

What is Karishma Tanna up to THESE DAYS?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2019 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: Having been an established singer associated with Punjabi music and films, Kulwinder Billa has made all the fans of Punjabi music groove to his peppy beats among other heart-touching songs.

His latest track Chooriyan has also made people fall in love with his music. While he is pretty active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his newest launches, along with photos with his colleagues from the industry, it looks like he has found another fan in actress Karishma Tanna!

Kulwinder post a video, and Karishma is seen complimenting his work by saying ‘superb’. Take a look!

We are floored with Karishma’s Punjabi speaking skills. Aren’t you?

Tags > Karishma Tanna, Punjabi music, films, Kulwinder Billa, video, Naagin 3, TV show, TellyChakkar,

