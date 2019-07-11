News

What! Kartik chooses Vedika over Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for new twists and drama.

Dadi's condition is deteriorating. Thus, Kartik agrees to fulfil Dadi's last wish.

He decides to marry Vedika. Meanwhile, Akhilesh meets Naira.

Naira also learns about Dadi's health and decides to make her meet Kairav.

Akhilesh brings Naira back to Goenka house, where Kartik and Vedika's wedding preparations are on.

Naira returns on the day of Kartik and Vedika's wedding. Kartik is shocked to learn that Naira is alive.

However, he refuses to accept Naira, because she took the decision to stay away from him all these years and because cannot hurt Vedika by leaving her at the mandap.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Naira does next. Will she stop their wedding?

