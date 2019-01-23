THIS’ is what Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika is upto!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has played diverse characters in her journey on television. However, she is primarily loved or should we say that people loved to hate her as a vamp for 7 long years in her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Urvashi gives complete credit to actor Gufi Paintal for being her support system while she was grooming to become a fine artist and first faced the camera at the age of six.
Was born in front of him Faced the camera for the first time in my life at the age of 6 yrs all thanks to him . today am BLESSED to share the stage with him .. the one and only @gufi.paintal .. the man who played the most iconic character #SHAKUNIMAMA .. once again playing shakuni mama in our play #mahabharattheepictale
