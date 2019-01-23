THIS’ is what Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika is upto!

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has played diverse characters in her journey on television. However, she is primarily loved or should we say that people loved to hate her as a vamp for 7 long years in her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Urvashi gives complete credit to actor Gufi Paintal for being her support system while she was grooming to become a fine artist and first faced the camera at the age of six.



Gufi is renowned for playing the iconic character of Shakuni Mama, and Urvashi is elated to share the stage with him as in her theatre play, Mahabharata - The Epic Tale.

(Also Read: FACE-OFF: Hina Khan v/s Urvashi Dholakia in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii?)

(Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia’s latest poolside pictures will set your hearts on FIRE!)

Way to go, Urvashi!