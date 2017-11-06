Devoleena Bhattacharjee who last seen in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya is currently exploring the scenic beauty of different places in India.

She is on a holiday and has travelled to Haridwar and parts of Uttaranchal and is currently enjoying some adventure sports in the Gangetic valley.

Talking about her vacay, Devoleena quips, “I am enjoying the trip thoroughly! I visited Udaipur with my mother and I am planning a couple of more trips. I feel such trips lighten one’s soul and help restore self confidence. I feel travelling is rejuvenating and that is the key to a successful life.”

When asked about her comeback role to television, she said, “I am not in a hurry. I will take up a project only if it is interesting.”

Good-luck Devoleena!