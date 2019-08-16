What is Kundali Bhagya’s Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar doing in Dubai?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.

The love story of Preeta and Karan is driven by high-engagement drama. And recently, we learned that Kundali Bhagya is going to take a leap.



The show is a spin-off of the very popular Kumkum Bhagya, and together, both series manage to consistently top the TRP charts.



Fans could not get enough of Abhi and Pragya, but when Kundali Bhagya introduced Preeta and Karan, the audience fell in love with them too.



It has Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manjit Joura playing the lead roles of Preeta, Karan, and Rishabh. Preeta and Srishty are Pragya's sisters. Preeta is a physiotherapist, and Karan is a cricketer.



Karan and Preeta’s love story has only started after much drama, and their marriage was been a long-awaited one.

While the show rides high on interesting twists and turns, lead actor Dheeraj is currently in Dubai. By the looks of it, he had a casual photoshoot done and also met a few fans there.

Take a look.

