What made Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein shoot to halt?

Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is one of its kind show, that will bring freshness to its viewers. It will showcase a love story of boy named Yogi who is deaf. For their first shoot, the cast and crew shot in the localities of Old Delhi bringing out the original essence. The location of the shoot was the busiest area of Delhi, Delhi 06. Old Delhi is considered to be the busiest location with small and compact lanes.

In one of the scenes Mudit aka Yogi’s father played by Kiran Karmarakar aka Prakash Srivastav is chasing Yogi in the busy lanes of Old Delhi. While Yogi was in his character and cycling at his speed, his father was chasing and calling out to him to stop. Seeing this the crowd thought that Kiran Karmarkar is actually following a thief and trying to catch him. Few people in the crowd in the effort of helping Prakash, started running with him to help him catch the thief. While they were calling out to Yogi, Yogi did not bother to stop and when the crowd reached near him and tried stopping him from all the directions, they ended up ruining the shoot. Funnily they attacked him from everywhere and barged into the shooting as well. Later the team explained to them it was just for a scene that Yogi was chased by his father and is a part of an upcoming show.

Sharing his experience of his shoot in Delhi, Yogi shared, “I have spent over 16 years in Delhi and the city has my heart. Shooting in Delhi was an amazing experience. Delhi 06 is the most crowded area of Delhi and while we were shooting a sequence where Kiran Sir who plays the role of my father, is chasing me, the crowd unknowingly took it seriously and tried helping Kiran Sir. They got so involved in the shoot that they thought he is actually chasing a thief and started running after me to help him catch me. When they got hold of me, I realised that they were being serious and were almost about to start beating me. Luckily, the production team came in time for rescue and explained to them that we are shooting. It was scary but a super fun experience.”