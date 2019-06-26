News

What made Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini 'BEG' Kanupriya Pandit aka Veena on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 08:15 PM
MUMBAI: We all know that the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay bonds exceptionally well. 
 
They are warm, humble towards each other, and often spend some quality time with each other on the sets of the show.
 
While Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey, Parth Samthaan, and the core cast are seen uploading pictures and videos of their fun moments on the sets of the show, there was yet another moment where the entire team was seen dancing to the peppy beats of Bhangra recently.
 
And now, as Kanupriya Shankar Pandit aka Veena and Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini Basu are gearing up for a high-voltage drama sequence in the show followed by a courtroom drama, the duo shared a fun moment where the latter is seen begging the former for chicken cutlets, because apparently, the delicacy is a hit in her kitchen.
 
 
Show your love for the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the comments section below!
