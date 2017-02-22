Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Manish Naggdev
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

What makes Kritika Kamra nervous

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 06:15 PM

Actress Kritika Kamra says that sometimes she gets nervous while reading the script of her TV show "Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta".

"I'm not finding any problems while shooting the scenes, but sometimes while reading the script I get nervous as there are these big words in Hindi and Urdu. I face little difficulty while reading it at length so I spend extra time in rehearsing the same," Kritika said in a statement about the Life OK show.

She has also downloaded a Hindi translator application on her phone. It helps her with the meaning of words and easy pronunciation.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kritika Kamra, TV actress, Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta, Hindi translator application, Life OK, reading the script,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top