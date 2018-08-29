What makes Kumkum Bhagya a success?

MUMBAI: What is it about Kumkum Bhagya that makes it more successful than the rest of the shows? Is it the chemistry of the lead pair, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, or the incomplete love story of Pragya and Abhi? The serial is in its fifth year and is still going strong when it comes to the TRP ratings.

TellyChakkar reveals the reasons it is such a huge success.

1] New generation leap: The serial recently saw a leap of five years, where the viewers saw the separation of the two actors and the introduction of their child Kaira. It seems like the audiences like the new track and are glued to the serial to know when Abhi will learn that this is his child.

2] Abhi–Pragya’s chemistry: One of the major reasons for the show doing so well is the mind-blowing chemistry that the lead pair shares. Their on-screen fights are loved by viewers, who are still waiting for them to unite. The two characters are complete opposite. Just their presence on the screen, even if they are standing and looking into each other’s eyes for an entire episode, is enough to make their fans stay glued to the screen.

3] Unsuccessful love of the married couple: It’s the unaccomplishment of Pragya and Abhi’s love story that has got people hooked to the show. They are very much married, but Pragya’s fate never allows them to stay together for long. It’s this feeling of longing and vulnerability that keeps the audience interested in the show.

4] The surprises the show throws in: The show might have received huge flak from its viewers for recycling all its old tracks such as kidnapping, accident, and marriage to stay in the TRP charts, but we can’t deny the fact that it is during these very tracks that the show tops the charts.

5] Dream sequences: There is never a dull moment on the show because it’s filled with romantic dream sequences. Pragya and Abhi fall on each other twice in almost every episode and some long eye contact follows. This chemistry has inspired fans to come up with the moniker AbhiGya.

6] The performance by the leads: We all know that Sriti and Shabir are talented actors. You might not relate to their characters at times, but you still want them to end up together. While Sriti is known as Phuggi or Pragya, Shabbir is recognized by his character of rock star Abhi.