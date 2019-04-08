What makes Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes the iconic couple of television?

MUMBAI: Erica and Parth these days are ruling the television screens with their performance as Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They have become household names, and their performance has been appreciated by the viewers. The two have a massive fan following.



Erica and Parth are considered as one of the most-loved on-screen couples. Recently, the two won the Best Jodi Award at the Indian Telly Awards. There could be many reasons the audiences love their pair. Here are a few reasons the couple make an amazing pair on screen.



1] The roles that they play: The characters that Erica and Parth play are iconic. Prerna and Anurg were known for the love they had for each other, and Parth and Erica are such good actors that they portray these two characters with much conviction. The audiences connect to their love story.

2] Reel and real life: Parth and Erica share a wonderful relationship off-screen and on-screen. The two hang around together and seem to share a great friendship. There are many posts that prove their bond.

3] Stylish actors: The two are really stylish. They look elegant in whatever they wear.

4] Fondness for kids: The two are very fond of kids and like spending time with them. That’s one common factor between them.

5] Travel enthusiasts: Erica and Parth love to travel in their free time, and they keep travelling to different places. They love to explore the cultures and mannerisms of these places.