What makes Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes the iconic couple of television?

View this post on Instagram
A lot of love stories have been launched but @ektaravikapoor always manages to do the unthinkable & to be presented by none other than the iconic @iamsrk ... #Speechless Thankyou Maam !! A New Journey begins ..... Kasautii Zindagi Kay !!! Yes I am Anurag @starplus @iam_ejf #Gratitude #kasautiizindagikay #comingsoon
2] Reel and real life: Parth and Erica share a wonderful relationship off-screen and on-screen. The two hang around together and seem to share a great friendship. There are many posts that prove their bond.
View this post on Instagram
To everyone who questioned our chemistry at the launch of the show . This is proof enough that we managed to fair well Thankyou everyone out there who supported us , who loved us as anu pre and who took out their precious time to vote for us . Thankyou @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilmslimited for putting your trust in us and giving us kasautii. And last but not the least thankyou @the_indian_telly_awards for the appreciation. #gratitude #overwhelmed #fanpower #kasautiizindagiikay2 #balaji #anupre #ejf
3] Stylish actors: The two are really stylish. They look elegant in whatever they wear.
4] Fondness for kids: The two are very fond of kids and like spending time with them. That’s one common factor between them.
5] Travel enthusiasts: Erica and Parth love to travel in their free time, and they keep travelling to different places. They love to explore the cultures and mannerisms of these places.
Who is the most dangerous vamp on TV?
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Add new comment