News

What makes Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein a VISUAL TREAT?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 10:08 AM
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most loved TV shows on television today. It's mix of melodrama and reality makes it an interesting experience and a visual treat. The show has been running for a few years now and we list down the probable reasons which keep the viewers hooked to the show till date. Ishita and Raman's bond is the first thing which comes to our mind. What started as a hate story ended up being strongly in love. Ruhi brought the two closer and we love the way they feel for each other in happiness and distress., what we love watching is that Ishita is not a demure 'bahu' clad in a saree bearing her mother in law's atrocities. She is strong and independent. Has a vision of her own and is most of the times the one saving her family from the negativity. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also presents interesting vamps and villains. They are not out and out negative. To enact a character which has a transition from a negative to grey and back with a scope of feeling guilty is a visual delight! And lastly, a family that eats together, prays together... Stays together. We love the way the Bhalla and Iyer family stick around in difficult times of the family.

Do you have more reasons to fall in love with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? List them below and if you are a fan of the show, don't forget to retweet and share the article.
Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bhalla, Iyer, Ishita, Raman,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in...

Priyanka Chopra enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with her family
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days