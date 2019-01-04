What makes Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein a VISUAL TREAT?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most loved TV shows on television today. It's mix of melodrama and reality makes it an interesting experience and a visual treat. The show has been running for a few years now and we list down the probable reasons which keep the viewers hooked to the show till date. Ishita and Raman's bond is the first thing which comes to our mind. What started as a hate story ended up being strongly in love. Ruhi brought the two closer and we love the way they feel for each other in happiness and distress., what we love watching is that Ishita is not a demure 'bahu' clad in a saree bearing her mother in law's atrocities. She is strong and independent. Has a vision of her own and is most of the times the one saving her family from the negativity. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also presents interesting vamps and villains. They are not out and out negative. To enact a character which has a transition from a negative to grey and back with a scope of feeling guilty is a visual delight! And lastly, a family that eats together, prays together... Stays together. We love the way the Bhalla and Iyer family stick around in difficult times of the family.

