WHAT? Mansi Srivastava to turn Lizard in Star Plus’ Divya Drishti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Star Plus’ Divya Drishti is loved by many fans.

The recent promo of the show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats as the show is soon going to witness Pichashani’s return as well as another threat for Divya and Drishti. The promo suggests that a new kaali shakti will create havoc in Divya-Drishti’s lives. See the promo.

Now, the latest update is that, according to our sources, there will not be any new entry in the show. Rather, Mansi Srivastava who plays the character of Lavanya in the show will be re-introduced in a negative avatar with devastating superpowers.

A source close to the project said, “Mansi’s character Lavanya will be reintroduced in the show with negative superpowers. Her character traits will revolve around that of a lizard”.

Are you excited for the show?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days