WHAT? Mohini Basu LOSES her voice on the sets of Kasautii!

MUMBAI: Daily soap lovers absolutely love watching Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus!



The story is exciting, and every now and then, the show introduces fresh twists that are nothing short of a visual treat to the eyes. Mohini Basu, played by Shubhaavi Choksey, is naturally attractive and her traditional sarees and jewellery make us want to refresh our wardrobe.



Even the storyline of the show is crisp. Soon, Mr. Bajaj will get married to Prerna, while Anurag will rush to save his lady love. The edgy twists make every viewer want to watch the show, and what we enjoy all the more is the behind-the-scenes fun. The cast is often seen engaging in fun banter and other mischiefs on the sets of the show.



Now, it looks like Shubhaavi can’t talk properly, as she has a bad throat.



Pooja took to Instagram and shared a post where she is trying to make her good friend Shubhaavi speak. Shubhaavi too was seen partially complaining and laughing about having a bad throat.

It seems like the weather has started taking a toll on actors’ health too! We wish Shubhaavi the best of health.