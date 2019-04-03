News

THIS is what Mouni Roy has to say about Ekta Kapoor's Naagin

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy earned popularity by working in some of the popular television series. After ruling television for several years, she stepped into the world of film, and now, she has several Bollywood projects in her kitty.

Speaking about her TV work, she was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin. Although she has a lot of film projects, she misses being part of the show.

Mouni said to Mid-Day, “Naagin has become a brand. Our naagmani is Ekta Kapoor. Till the time she is around, the show will keep running. I miss being a part of the show. It is as much my baby as much as it is Ekta ma'am's."

Mouni made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Presently, she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter that will hit the screens on 12 April 2019. Speaking about her upcoming films, she next will be seen in Brahmastra, Bole Chudiyan, and Kalank.  

