What! Mr. Iyer to attack Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Ishita is trying to hide Raman’s secret from all. Meanwhile, Raman is attacked at the hospital.

Mani, Karan, Yug panic and rush to talk to the guard. He shows the CCTV footage to them, which leaves the trio shocked.

The person who entered Raman's room is Mr. Iyer, whose weird behavior has already started to affect Ishita.

It will be interesting to see why Mr. Iyer is behaving differently and what he intended to do to Raman.

Stay tuned to know.

