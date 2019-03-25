News

What!!! Naina regrets marrying Sameer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 02:41 PM
MUMBAI: In the upcoming story of Sony TV popular show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai audience will be in shock as Naina(Ashi Singh) regrets marrying Sameer (Randeep Rai).

 Post their return from  honeymoon,  Naina  gets busy with household chores  and Sameer decides to meet his friends Munna and Pandit Both the friends start teasing Sameer about his romantic life, but he sulks as he cant divulge the exact details.  But Sameer doesn't want to give up and decides to take  Naina out for a walk at a sunset point, but apparently Naina's dress gets torn and that angers Sameer again and he  lashes out  anger to her.  this behavior upsets Naina and she regrets marrying Sameer.

Let’s wait and watch.
Tags > Sony TV, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh, Randeep Rai, Naina, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

From the sets of Rising Star 3

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days