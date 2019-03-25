What!!! Naina regrets marrying Sameer

MUMBAI: In the upcoming story of Sony TV popular show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai audience will be in shock as Naina(Ashi Singh) regrets marrying Sameer (Randeep Rai).



Post their return from honeymoon, Naina gets busy with household chores and Sameer decides to meet his friends Munna and Pandit Both the friends start teasing Sameer about his romantic life, but he sulks as he cant divulge the exact details. But Sameer doesn't want to give up and decides to take Naina out for a walk at a sunset point, but apparently Naina's dress gets torn and that angers Sameer again and he lashes out anger to her. this behavior upsets Naina and she regrets marrying Sameer.



Let’s wait and watch.