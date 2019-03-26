THIS is what Nakuul Mehta and Gauahar Khan said about Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin

Ofcourse u did load ! It was your last step b4 u would throw the ball out of ur hand ! Or else it would be a no ball ! Not the spirit of the game ! Sad !! #ashwin — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 25, 2019

Ofcourse u did load ! It was your last step b4 u would throw the ball out of ur hand ! Or else it would be a no ball ! Not the spirit of the game ! Sad !! #ashwin — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 25, 2019

Actually it's out .. if it's Liton Das, then it's not out #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/cTyGoHZgfW — Ananya (@whoisshe97) March 25, 2019

After last night’s IPL match that saw Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin, the captain of KXIP, is facing criticism.The cricketer is being criticised not by the cricket fans and experts of the game but also by celebrities for not sporting the spirit of the game and mankading Jos Buttler. Actors Nakuul Mehta as well as Gauahar Khan also expressed their thoughts over what happened.Nakuul wrote, “Maybe legal but I am not sure if it was the right thing to do. Ashwin may have won them the match but lost my respect today. #RRvKXIP #IPL2019”.While Gauahar tweeted, “Ofcourse u did load ! It was your last step b4 u would throw the ball out of ur hand ! Or else it would be a no ball ! Not the spirit of the game ! Sad !! #ashwin.”Take a look at their posts below:Defending himself, Ashwin went on to say, “I actually didn't load and he (Buttler) left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place.”He also said at the outset, “It was instinctive. It wasn't planned. I don't know where the spirit of the game things comes because if it's within the rules, it is. I don't understand the point of sporting spirit because it is within the rules.”What’s your opinion on the matter? Hit the comment section below.