News

THIS is what Nakuul Mehta and Gauahar Khan said about Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:59 PM
MUMBAI: After last night’s IPL match that saw Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin, the captain of KXIP, is facing criticism. 

The cricketer is being criticised not by the cricket fans and experts of the game but also by celebrities for not sporting the spirit of the game and mankading Jos Buttler. Actors Nakuul Mehta as well as Gauahar Khan also expressed their thoughts over what happened. 

Nakuul wrote, “Maybe legal but I am not sure if it was the right thing to do. Ashwin may have won them the match but lost my respect today. #RRvKXIP #IPL2019”. 

While Gauahar tweeted, “Ofcourse u did load ! It was your last step b4 u would throw the ball out of ur hand ! Or else it would be a no ball ! Not the spirit of the game ! Sad !! #ashwin.”

Take a look at their posts below: 

Defending himself, Ashwin went on to say, “I actually didn't load and he (Buttler) left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place.”  

He also said at the outset, “It was instinctive. It wasn't planned. I don't know where the spirit of the game things comes because if it's within the rules, it is. I don't understand the point of sporting spirit because it is within the rules.”      

What’s your opinion on the matter? Hit the comment section below. 
Tags > IPL match, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin, Gauahar Khan, #RRvKXIP #IPL2019,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days