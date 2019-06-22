'THIS' is what Nakuul Mehta's ‘EX-GIRLFRIEND’ thinks about him

MUMBAI: Television actors with good looks, acting skills, and wit and humour set our hearts ablaze.



Humour is a sign of cognitive fitness, out-of-the-box thinking, creativity, and intelligence, and there are a bunch of actors who have such personalities. One such A-lister is Nakuul Mehta. The Ishqbaaaz actor is not only multi-faceted but also enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and we don’t even wonder why!



His spot-on sense of humour has him grabbing the headlines umpteen times.



And the man has once again proved that he is one of the wittiest and sassiest actors on Indian television. Nakuul posted a video with the hashtag of World Music Day with a hen cuckooing and mentioned that it is his ex-girlfriend's version of how he sounds when he is in or out of the bathroom. He even called himself a bathroom singer, tagging his wife Jankee, who happens to be a soulful singer.

Nakuul once again nailed it with his fun-filled attitude! What do you have to say to Nakuul after watching his post? Let him know in the comments section below!