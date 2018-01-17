Home > Tv > Tv News
What! Neha Saxena to get replaced in Siddhi Vinayak!

Siddhi Vinayak (Studio B & M) which launched on &TV on October 26 promised to wow the audience with the story of Siddhi and Vinayak essayed by the versatile Neha Saxena and Nitin Goswami.

The show has been airing on the primetime slot; however, things do not seem to be working in favour of the show. And the reason behind this is the fact that one of the leading faces representing the show is not ‘so popular’.

According to sources, the makers had roped in Neha Saxena to play the female lead among other ‘not so popular’ faces so that they could bank on her to fetch brownie points in the TRP game. However, that clearly isn’t working and hence the channel has decided to replace her!

Yes. Neha Saxena aka Siddhi is getting replaced and we are as knocked for six to hear about this news as Neha's loyal fans.

To get a clarity on the same, we contacted Neha but she maintained a ‘No Comments’ stance.

The makers are on the lookout for a new female lead.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for exclusive updates on Siddhi Vinayak

