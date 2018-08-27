News
What? Nikhil to kidnap Anika and forcefully marry her in Ishqbaaaz
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is featuring a major drama. Now the upcoming episode has a major shocker in store.
TellyChakkar had earlier reported that Anika (Surbhi Chandna) has called off the wedding with Nikhil. She is still in love with Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta).
In the episodes ahead, Nikhil will kidnap Anika. He will send goons to kidnap her. If sources are to be believed, Nikhil will forcefully try to marry her. Anika won’t give in easily. But Nikhil will try his best to get her under control.
Well, we are quite sure that Shivaay will save the poor girl.
Isn’t this exciting?
