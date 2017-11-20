Viewers of Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya have been witnessing some high-voltage drama in the past episodes. Now gear up for more, as a big drama sequence has been lined up for the coming episodes.

As per a credible source, Babbu (Abhishek Sharma)’s father will observe that they are losing the elections due to Nimki (Bhumika Gurung). “So as to keep the votes and the veto in his home itself, Babbu’s father will send a marriage proposal to Nimki’s family,” a little birdie informed.

If Nimki becomes the Mukhiya, Singh’s family will lose the power from the village. So, to keep that power, Babbu’s family will decide to arrange Nimki and Babbu’s marriage. “Through this, the power will run in the Singh family.”

Meanwhile, Nimki’s family, a scheduled caste, will contemplate the proposal and eventually agree for the marriage.

From what TellyChakkar has learnt, in the future track, Nimki will be tortured by Babbu’s family. How she will deal with her in-laws in her own quirky style is something the viewers will have to wait and watch.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers about your favorite shows.



