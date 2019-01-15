'THIS' is what Nivedita will do on being SLAPPED by Mohini in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Star Plus’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has spiced up the drama with the entry of Komolika in Prerna and Anurag’s life.

Komolika has already had a face-off with Prerna and parallel t this drama, Nivedita has been trying hard to convince Mohini that Anurag has a thing for Prerna. However, Mohini is adamant that Anurag is her child and she knows him well. Also, she insists that Anurag loves Mishka and they both are meant to be with each other.

As the episodes progress, Nivedita will cross all limits, will challenge Mohini and will predict how Mohini will lose her son to Prerna. Mohini, in a fit of rage, will end up slapping Nivedita.

