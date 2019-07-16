THIS is what Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes do BETWEEN SHOTS

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay is quite a popular show. The audience not only loves Anurag and Prerna’s chemistry but also adores the bond that actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes share off-screen.

Fans and the audience are always keen on knowing more about these two and what are they up to on sets of their show while they take breaks in between hectic schedules.

Well, we bring out to you a list of things that Parth and Erica do between shots.

1. Sleep

Parth is often seen taking a quick nap on the sets whenever he gets the time. Well, we believe that is the secret behind those intense and powerful scenes, isn’t it?

2. Take selfies

The team is often seen capturing fun moments.

3. Making fun videos

Remember Shubhvi, Pooja, and Parth’s Dola Re Dola dance? Both Erica and Parth are into making funny videos and saving them in their archives as memories.

4. Watching movies

Erica seems to be a big movie buff, so much so that the gorgeous actress was seen catching up on a movie on the sets while she got ready for her shot.

They say, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and that certainly seems to be the mantra for Erica and Parth as they indulge in an array of activities while giving splendid performances.