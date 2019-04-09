News

THIS is what Parth Samthaan LOOKED like some years ago!

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 04:01 PM
MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved chocolate boy heroes today on television. People adore him for his innocent smile and attractive eyes. The audience is smitten by him.

Parth rose to fame with the lead role of Manik Malhotra, a rockstar and lead singer in MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His chemistry with co-actor Niti Taylor became the talk of the town, and their on-screen jodi of ‘MaNan’ became an ideal on-screen pair for the youth.

After turning into a youth sensation, he has come a long way in his career and currently wows us as the rebooted Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus opposite Erica Fernandes. Fans love this pairing too, as the duo plays their roles to perfection. Parth was recently in the news for locking lips with Pooja Banerjee, who plays his sister in Kasautii and his love interest in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2.

From what he looked like in 2015 to how he has transformed in 2019, we take a look at the charming Parth over these few years!



It is not easy to maintain yourself and look great year after year! Show your love for Parth in the comments section below, and do not forget to share the article on your social media handle.
