THIS is what Parth Samthaan loves the most

16 Jul 2019 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: Parth is ruling the television screens with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes is one of the major highlights of the show, and it is no wonder that the two have a massive fan following.

Almost everyone loves food, and we all have our favourite dish. Parth is no different. The talented actor seems to be a foodie. Any guesses what his favourite dish is?

Recently, the entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has gone to Zurich to shoot a special sequence. There, Parth found a store filled with his favorite dish, muesli. He shared a photo and said, 'MY Heaven !!! For all those who don’t know what’s my favourite dish to eat ..... it’s muesli  and I found my world there in #Zürich .. Ended up going for the Most expensive Muesli shopping #zurichshopping #zurichmarketplace #muesli #traveldiaries.'

