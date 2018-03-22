What? Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan seduce umpire in MTV BCL

Mumbai: What can people expect when two crazy personalities like Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan come under one roof? Well, definitely endless laughter riot, fun and madness. Such was the scenario recently on the grounds of MTV BCL.

Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL is not only about cricket…there is more to it. It is full of drama and entertainment.

Recently, a video went viral where Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan and item girl Rakhi Sawant were challenged to seduce the umpire. Both the controversial queens, who are known for their sex appeal, went all bold and completed their task successfully.

Not only did the two succeed in dancing around the umpire, they managed to drive him off the stage. Watch the entire video here:

