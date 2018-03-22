Home > Tv > Tv News
News

What? Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan seduce umpire in MTV BCL

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2018 01:32 PM

Mumbai: What can people expect when two crazy personalities like Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan come under one roof?  Well, definitely endless laughter riot, fun and madness.  Such was the scenario recently on the grounds of MTV BCL. 

Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra’s MTV BCL is not only about cricket…there is more to it. It is full of drama and entertainment.

Recently, a video went viral where Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan and item girl Rakhi Sawant were challenged to seduce the umpire. Both the controversial queens, who are known for their sex appeal, went all bold and completed their task successfully.

Not only did the two succeed in dancing around the umpire, they managed to drive him off the stage. Watch the entire video here:

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant?

All we can say is if there is anyone to thank for the masti in MTV BCL, it surely has to be the duo, Rakhi and Arshi.

What say, guys?

Tags > Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, MTV BCL, seduce, Umpire, Ekta Kapoor, Anand Mishra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

When TV shows were shot overseas

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (London)
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days