What! Rani to lose her memory in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Ever since, the drama has got an extension, the makers are racking their brains to introduce some exciting twists and turns.

Yesterday, we reported about Yeh Rishta fame Nidhi Uttam joining the cast, to play Raj’s (Sarrtaj Gill) sister Sakshi.

As per the ongoing plot, the show has already taken a u-turn with Raj’s character turning into negative. Soon the mystery behind Raj's villainous nature will be revealed.

As per our sources, Raj has entered Rani’s life to seek revenge from her mom Suminda (Dolly Sohi). The story will go a flashback mode and present how Suminda mistreated Raj’s parents. She would have taken away his family’s property, leaving them bankrupt. Thus, this will be the major reason behind Raj’s hatred towards Suminda and Rani.

But wait, here comes another big twist!

Rani, in order to find the reality will plan to pretend losing her memory. She will jump off the cliff and act to not know anything of her past and present.

We buzzed show leads Eisha and Sarrtaj but they both remained unavailable to comment.

