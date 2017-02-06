This is what Rohan Mehra STOLE from the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 10 has wrapped up but its memories linger.
One incident from the season which forever will be etched in mind would be the infamous stealing act of Swami Om.
Indeed deplorable, however, he was not the only contestant who stole things in the house.
We are talking about Rohan Mehra aka ‘Prince of India’ (as Swami used to call him).
Shocked? Fret not, it’s only a super cool selfie!
Posting on Instagram, Rohan shared that the picture was the only thing he could steal from Bigg Boss house apart from all memories.
Awww...that’s really sweet.
Here checkout the post:
Do you all miss Bigg Boss?? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.
