What!! Rubina Dilaik's sister is the new Soumya

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: One thing we all miss while growing up are the days of our adolescence and childhood. Nok-jhoks with our siblings, borrowing things and saving each other's back at all times irrespective of all the ups and downs is what growing up is all about, isn't it?



Our telly-town diva Rubina Dilaik, is certainly loved and adored by her family as much as her fans, given that she has gone on to become a household name with her impeccable acting skills in Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsas Ki (Colors). And so is her sister, who probably loves watching Rubina in the show. The pretty lady shared a fun video of her sibling, Rohini Dilaik mimicking her character, Soumya.



Rohini imitated her with such precision that we wouldn't be surprised if she attempted a debut on the small screen. Take a look at Rubina's post below!

We are totally in awe of how Rohini has impersonated Rubina. Also, the endearing message the actress has shared for her sister give us sibling goals!