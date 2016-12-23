What!! Rudra to get STUCK in Mahishasur’s horn in Colors’ Naagin 2

Drama and more of supernatural drama in Colors’ extremely successful weekend thriller, Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms)!!

It’s time for some action as both Shivangi (Mouni Roy) and Rudra (Kinshuk Mahajan), who are on the mission to seek revenge, will be cornered and put in a pressure situation to react!!

Yes, and that will actually bring about the best in them...

This time around, Shesha (Adaa Khan) will burn the snake skin of Shivangi so that she won’t be able to return to her naagin avatar. However, Rudra will turn saviour and will morph into a new form to save the snake skin.

What’s more? Yamini (Sudha Chandran) and her gang will almost lay their hands on the Naagmani, when Rudra will try to stop them and in the process will get stuck in the horn of Mahishasur (Vineet Kumar).

Ouch!!

Yes, Rudra caught in Mahishasur’s horn will cause a lot of agony to Shivangi. But she will determine herself to save Rudra.

Will Shivangi be able to save Rudra from the horn?

We buzzed Vineet and Kinshuk, but they were busy with their shoot.

Watch this space for more updates.