What’s BREWING between Mohsin Khan and Mohit Malik?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan, who plays thee role of Kartik in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a household name and has made a place for himself in the hearts of every television show viewer.

Not only do his fans adore him but his family is also extremely proud of how far he has come in his career today. He works hard, and although his schedule must be erratic, he does take out time when possible to unwind and catch up with his friends from the fraternity.

On one such occasion, the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had a get together, and Mohsin had a gala time with his colleagues and close friends. He posted a picture with good friends Niyati Joshi, Simran Khanna, Samir Onkar, Swati Chitnis, Shehzad Shaikh, and others on his Instagram handle. Apart from that, he visited Homemade Cafe, which is owned by actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite. He visited with his friend Ali Hasan, and by the looks of it, all of them spent quality time and shared some laughs over food and drinks.

Way to go, Mohsin!