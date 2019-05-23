What’s COOKING BETWEEN Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti?

MUMBAI: After her stint in Ishqbaaaz as Anika, we do miss Surbhi Chandna on-screen. She made her television debut with a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She then played the role of a deaf girl in Qubool Hai, which starred Surbhi Jyoti in the lead role. There are also reports that Surbhi Chandna has signed the reboot of Sanjeevani and will begin shooting for it soon.

However, in the meanwhile, the lady knows how to keep her fans entertained, as she is quite active on social media. For now, she is busy socializing with her close friends from the industry.

She recently caught up with her longtime friends at Melanie Nazareth's birthday and shared several drool-worthy pictures on her social media account.

Lalit Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Varun Toorkey, and Surbhi Chandna share a great rapport and often hang out with each other. Their recent photographs on social media were captioned as, 'Some bonds never change’. Well, it certainly seems like they all had a blast and spent some quality time together.

Take a look!

It’s quite refreshing to spot Surbhi Chandna being herself! Don’t you agree?