What’s going on between Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 05:13 PM

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan’s friendship has been admired by everyone. The duo has been good friends ever since they forgot their differences were spotted together at Palash Muchhal’s birthday bash.

But, now, it seems things have changed! Well, looks like their friendship is not on the right track now.   

Both Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan have unfollowed each other on Instagram and it disappointed all their fans. Why they unfollowed each other is still not known.

To this, Vikas said to media, “We were never following each other.”

Isn’t it sad?

