What’s Up Life to host The Fit Creed Finale with Guest Rannvijay Singha

New Delhi: What’s Up Life, a leading lifestyle media platform based in Gurugram, has successfully hosted a series of intra-gym competitions over the last couple of weeks. At the closure of every round, winners were declared in four Categories in each gym and the Best among those are now going to compete against each other at the Grand Finale on 2 September, Sunday, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Cyber Hub, Gurugram.

Actor, television personality, and the brand ambassador of What’s Up Life, Rannvijay Singha, will be the star highlight of this grand event showcasing 30 - 40 finalists competing against each other in professional and amateur categories.

ASWImed is the Title Sponsor for The Fit Creed and it is powered by PROBURST, a leading Health Supplement Company in India.

“The Fit Creed is an ode to the fitness freaks of this generation, an encouragement to the amateurs and most importantly an awareness of health and well-being to all,” says Gaurav H Luthra, What’s Up Life founder. He further added, “We started our journey for the first edition of The Fit Creed with around 25 of the Best gyms across Gurugram including categories for Amateurs and professionals.”

“We have loved the enthusiasm of our participants so far and it is time to host the D-Day where the winner will be decided and as a reward, he/she would get amazing prizes sponsored by Our Partners and What’s Up Life”, said Gaurav.

Rannvijay Singh, brand ambassador of What’s Up Life, in previous interviews marked that he liked the platform and the way ‘What’s Up Life’ is reaching out to people with their engaging content and events, which brings him to the Grand Finale in Gurugram.