What? Saisha is pregnant in Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily, Naamkarann, is giving the viewers shockers with each episode. The soap is surely grabbing all the attention and viewership, thanks to the high-voltage drama introduced by the writers.

Now, in the upcoming episode, another shocking fact will be revealed.

It will happen so that Avni will find out that her daughter Saisha is pregnant.

Yes, you read it right!

Saisha is pregnant with KK (Zaan Khan)’s child. She had been hiding the truth since a long time; however, Avni will get to know about it.

And the moment Avni will discover this fact, she will slap Saisha hard.

What do you think about Naamkarann?

Yes, the lady who never hit any child from her Sukoon house (NGO) will go fierce upon discovering the truth about her daughter.

Saisha, on the other hand, will be devastated. She will confess that she did nothing intentionally…it’s just that she loves KK.

Saisha will shed tears the entire day.

Upon seeing her weeping uncontrollably, Avni’s heart will melt and she will go to caress her. Saisha will apologise and tell her that she can beat her but cannot leave her.

What will happen next? How will Avni deal with this situation? Will Saisha’s one silly mistake cost her whole life? Or will Avni rescue her? All of this will be answered once the episode goes on air.

Isn’t this an exciting track? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers and updates from your favourite daily soaps.