What? Sanjana to lose her child in Sasural Simar Ka

Mumbai, January 23, 2018:The viewers of Colors’ popular drama Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) recently witnessed a tragic development in the ongoing episode wherein Sanjana (Krisann Barretto) had met with an unfortunate accident.

Daily soaps are all about some unexpected twists and turns and the viewers of Sasural Simar Ka too will soon be witnessing the same in the coming episodes.

According to our source, the Bhardwaj family will go through some tough times post Sanjana’s accident as we hear that she will end up losing her child.

Our source further informs us that in the coming episode, the family will be shocked to learn that Sanjana won’t be able to become a mother ever again.

Bhairavi (Vandana Vithlani) who will be adamant on having a grandchild will take a step ahead which will eventually leave Sanjana shattered. Yes, she will introduce a new girl in Sameer’s life who will take Sanjana’s place and bring joy to the family with a child.

OMG!!!

Will Sameer accept the new girl in his life? How will Sanjana react? Well, the viewers will get to know the answers in the coming episodes.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

