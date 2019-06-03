WHAT?! Sargun Mehta has an EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR?

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most adorable couples our television industry can boast of.



She is cute, chirpy, and bubbly in nature, and he is handsome, gracious, and respectful of women. Well, we can't have enough of the couple. As Sargun is busy shooting for her Punjabi film and Ravi is busy hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, we spotted the duo engage in a fun banter.



Apparently, people have been asking Sargun if she has an extra martial affair with err... her own husband!



Ravi has recently gotten a clean-shaven look. It looks like people are not able to recognize him quickly; hence the questions! Sargun took to social media to share the light-hearted moment. Take a look.

Show your love for Ravi and Sargun in the comments section below!