THIS is what Saumya Tandon has to say about Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s controversy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 01:10 PM

MUMBAI: Saumya Tandon is one of the well-known actresses of small screen. She is known for the popular TV show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which recently found itself mired in a controversy.

The show is being blamed for indirectly promoting BJP agendas ahead of the elections.

Saumya, who plays Gori mem in the show, and is currently on a maternity break, has spoken up about the matter. When SpotboyE.com asked her about her show being mired in the political controversy, she said, “I haven’t resumed work yet and that’s why the channel will be a better entity to answer this question.”

Recently, the actress came out clean in the famous Cobrapost sting operation. The operation revealed many faces from the industry for taking money in return of propagating political parties. After the Cobrapost sting operation, Saumya had said to the portal, “Paise kamaane ke aur bhi tareeke hai, har cheez mein abhineta nahi bana jaa sakta, har cheez mein acting nahi kar sakte.”

