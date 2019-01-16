News

THIS is what Shaheer Sheikh misses the most about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 12:19 PM
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame says that he misses the simplicity of the show the most.

Shaheer and his chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi were immensely loved by the audience.

The show saw Shaheer as Dev and Erica as Sonakshi.

Although Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi went off-air, the show is still talked-about; recently, when Shaheer interacted with his fans on Twitter, they were curious to know his thoughts on the show.

During the interaction, one of the fans wanted to know what he misses the most about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shaheer, who is also known for his work in Mahabharat and Kya Mast Hai Life, replied, 'The simplicity'.

Check out the chat below.



Shaheer was last seen in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali.
Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga...

Baba Ramdev graces Pre-Finale episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days