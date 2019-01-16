THIS is what Shaheer Sheikh misses the most about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Bhagwan Her Maa ko tere jaisa Beta De Aur Bhagwan Her Bete ko teri jaisi Maa de. #KRPKAB



TV actor Shaheer Sheikh of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame says that he misses the simplicity of the show the most.Shaheer and his chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi were immensely loved by the audience.The show saw Shaheer as Dev and Erica as Sonakshi.Although Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi went off-air, the show is still talked-about; recently, when Shaheer interacted with his fans on Twitter, they were curious to know his thoughts on the show.During the interaction, one of the fans wanted to know what he misses the most about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.Shaheer, who is also known for his work in Mahabharat and Kya Mast Hai Life, replied, 'The simplicity'.Check out the chat below.Shaheer was last seen in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali.