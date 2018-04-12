What? Shilpa Shinde is back as Bhabhiji

Mumbai: Shilpa Shinde has been in the industry since ages. However, her portrayal of Bhabhiji in &TV’s slapstick comedy Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! brought her acclaim and much admiration from all the corners. Few months later she was unceremoniously removed from the show due to certain controversies. Later on she went ahead to do Bigg Boss 11 and walked out of the house after three months winning the coveted trophy.

Years later, Shilpa Shinde is back in her iconic and favourite role of Bhabhiji. Once again her fans will get to hear the three magical words from her mouth – Sahi Pakde Hain.

Well if you are thinking she is returning to the show, then hold on your horses and give a break to your excitement. Indeed Shilpa is back as Bhabhiji not on your TV screens but on your mobile screens. Shilpa donned the garb of Bhabhiji on Instagram. She posted a video on her social media handle, in the character of Bhabhiji and all of this happened courtesy, her co-Bigg Boss inmate Luv Tyagi.

Today is Luv Tyagi’s birthday and to wish him, Shilpa turned into Bhabhiji. Still confused? Well actually Luv Tyagi loves Shinde’s portyrayal of the character and he used to miss it a lot in the Bigg Boss house.

To fulfil his wish, Shilpa got into the character and wished him a happy birthday. She also said her popular dialogues, Sahi Pakde Hain and Theek Baa. Well all her efforts and “kharcha” as she says, were worth it since it made Luv smile on his birthday.

To this Luv Tyagi, responded, “Shilpa ji, you just made me smile. Thank you for the lovely wishes & Thank you for doing kharcha.

Haven’t seen the video yet? Here have a look...

Wish you a very happy birthday @luvtya6i A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 11, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

Dont you miss Shilpa as Bhabhiji? Comment below if you do. Meanwhile TellyChakkar wishes a blissful year ahead for birthday boy Luv Tyagi.