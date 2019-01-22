News

THIS is what Shivansh does when Mannat THROWS a STONE at him in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 03:47 PM
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor has entered Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Niti plays Mannat. As Shivansh’s life has always been, their first meeting with each other won’t be a pleasant one! Shivansh meets Mannat at a press conference, and while Shivansh’s fans mob him, Mannat is seen clearing the crowd for her to move ahead.

Due to a lot of chaos, Mannat thinks of a good tactic to disperse the crowd. She plans to throw a stone in between the crowd for them to clear up, but unfortunately, the stone ends up hitting at Shivansh!

While Shivansh wonders who has thrown the stone at him, Mannat hides from him for her silly mistake.

How will Shivaansh and Mannat's relation shape up? 
Tags > Niti Taylor, Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta, Star Plus, TellyChakkar, spoiler,

