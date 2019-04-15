News

This is what THESE A-lister celebrities did in Anita Hassanandani's BIRTHDAY BASH!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Some couples are just made for each other. There are many couples in the television industry who are completely compatible and give us major relationship goals.

One such duo is Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. Anita is one of the most good looking actresses on Indian television. She has a massive fan following and touched the 4-million follower mark on her social media handle recently.

Anita and Rohit are madly in love with each other, which is evident from their social media posts. It was Anita' s birthday yesterday, and Rohit threw a bash for his lady love, which was attended by several television celebrities.

Anita took to social media to share all the fun that they had at the party. A lot of A-lister celebrities came down to wish her, such as Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava, Surbhi Jyoti, and Ekta Kapoor.

Take a look at the moments from Anita's birthday party.

 

Show your love for Anita in the comments section below!

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, birthday, birthday girl, birthday party, birthday bash, Naagin 3, Colors, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, YHM, supernatural, Fiction, Drama, Shagun, Vishakha, Vish, Rohit Reddy, Couple Goals, couple, Marriage, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Surbhi Jyoti, Ekta Kapoor., Balaji Telefims, Lostboy, Lost Boy, Bela, Bela in Naagin, Raman, Ishita, IshRa, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohobaatein, Ishita in YHM,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kumar Sanu graces

Kumar Sanu graces
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days