This is what TV celebrities expect from PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Riding on a massive saffron surge sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP-led NDA government looks set to become the only non-Congress government to return to power in Indian history.

Mr Modi has won the elections fair and square, and TellyChakkar got in touch with a few television actors and asked them what expectations they have from the BJP government once again. Have a look at what they had to say.

Arjun Bijlani: I would like to see better growth and development for the country and good infrastructure. Modi has a dream that in the year 2022, everyone would have a house. I would like to see that happen soon. Mumbai has such a beautiful coast. I would like the government to start some water sports, like they have in Goa. I would also like them to help farmers.

Vikram Singh Chauhan: I wanted a stable government, and that’s who has won. We wanted a global leader, and in the past few days, the stock market has also surged. It has broken a ten-year record, and my expectation is that there will be more investors in the stock market. When we have a stable government, no one will question their decision.

Mohit Malik: I always wanted a stable government and wanted Modi to win all over again. I would like the government to work for employment, equality, and to bring more peace to the country. I would like the crime rate of the country to reduce.

Ankita Bhargava Patel: I believe that he has another five years to prove himself, and sometimes, the country needs someone like him who figures out the right way of how things need to be done. We gave 70 years to Congress, and not much has happened, and 5 years is not enough to prove oneself. We need to straighten up and get things done when it comes to poverty in our country, I want safety for women and strict punishment for people indulge in cruelty against animals.

Rubina Dilaik: I am happy with Mr Modi’s victory once again. I wish and hope that the TV industry is given recognition. It should be considered in our constitution.